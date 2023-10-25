Taylor Swift has been a major headline this year -- not just in the entertainment industry, but in sports as well. It appears the legendary pop star is indeed romantically involved with Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, and it's impossible to ignore her presence when watching Chiefs games on TV.

Some NFL fans think the Swift coverage has gotten a bit old, including legendary NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski. During a recent appearance on "Up & Adams," he indicated the TV broadcasts have gone just a little bit overboard.

"It's just a little bit too much," said Gronk. "Yes, you can show her -- maybe have her perform a song now since they are hyping her up every single week, but we want more football. Yes, it's fine that you show her, but not every single play!"

After a second-quarter touchdown in the Chiefs' eventual Week 7 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Swift and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Patrick Mahomes, broke out a new handshake that was caught by CBS cameras.

Naturally, it went viral.

"Show the players, show the players' celebrations," Gronkowski said.

Maybe some NFL fans are tired of seeing Swift at games, but Kelce certainly is not. CBS pointed out the numbers last Sunday, as Kelce averages 8.5 catches per game and 108 receiving yards per game when Swift attends -- compared to 7.0 catches and 46.5 yards per game when she's not there.