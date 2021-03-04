Where there's smoke, there's fire, as they say regarding NFL rumors. And when it comes to Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, well, the smoke just keeps flowing. Weeks after CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora first indicated teams could begin trying to pry Wilson out of Seattle, and days after the quarterback's own agent identified preferred landing spots, ESPN's Dianna Russini reports that the Seahawks have begun making and fielding trade calls regarding Wilson, who remains unhappy in Seattle.

Seattle is not actively "shopping" the star QB, Russini said Thursday, "but calls made from other teams inquiring have been answered." Not only that, she told the "Pat McAfee Show," but the Seahawks have made their own calls regarding the QB.

"It's a real thing where Russell Wilson is not happy there," Russini said. "His agent is gonna deny that they are demanding a trade ... (but) I know there's been calls made on both sides, going to Seattle and from Seattle to other teams."

This comes on the heels of various reports regarding Wilson's unrest in Seattle. The team reportedly saw an uptick in inquiries from other teams after the QB told multiple media outlets in February he was frustrated with the club's offensive line and desired more say in personnel decisions. The Athletic, meanwhile, reported late last month that Wilson and the Seahawks have increasingly been at odds in recent years, with the QB even allegedly storming out of a meeting with staff over his role and the team's offensive strategy.

Seattle actually granting Wilson's unofficial wish for fresh scenery would be an unprecedented step for a perennial playoff contender with a franchise QB. But it would fit right in with a 2021 offseason chock-full of signal-caller drama.