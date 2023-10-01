Two NFC South teams sitting at 2-1 look to get their third win on the season in Week 4 as the New Orleans Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The home team is looking to rebound from an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers are also coming off of a Week 3 loss, getting upended by the Philadelphia Eagles 25-11 on Monday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Saints odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 40. Before making any Saints vs. Buccaneers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Saints vs. Buccaneers spread: Saints -3.5

Saints vs. Buccaneers over/under: 40 points

Saints vs. Buccaneers money line: Saints -184, Buccaneers +155

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Head coach Todd Bowles is one of the top defensive minds in the NFL and he has the Buccaneers playing well on that side of the ball. Tampa Bay is among the league leaders in creating turnovers, entering this matchup with seven takeaways (third most in the NFL). The Bucs allow 19.7 points and 380.3 total yards per game.

Veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield has been efficient, playing mostly mistake-free football through three weeks. The former No. 1 overall pick has completed 66.7% of his pass attempts for 636 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Mayfield's top target has been Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans, who has 17 catches for 297 yards and three TDs.

Why the Saints can cover

The Saints are set to get an explosive offensive weapon back in their lineup with All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara playing his first game since being suspended the first three games of the season. Kamara ranks third on the Saints all-time rushing list with 5,135 yards. He also enters Sunday's showdown with 8,888 career total offensive yards and 71 career touchdowns.

The Saints' defense has also given up just 3.9 yards per carry, which isn't so great for a Bucs team that didn't have an established run game in their Week 3 loss. New Orleans has also dominated this rivalry over the years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against Tampa Bay.

