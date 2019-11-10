Saquon Barkley banged up after becoming second player in 40 years with particularly ugly rushing stat

Saquon Barkley had a game to forget in the New York Giants' loss to their MetLife Stadium roommates in the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. He rushed for just one yard on 13 carries, and it appears like he may have suffered an injury at some point in the contest.

A number of reporters on the scene in East Rutherford, including ESPN's Jordan Raanan, noted that Barkley was seen entering the X-ray room. Giants head coach Pat Shurmur didn't go in-depth on Barkley's injury, but did say the second-year back "got banged up a little bit today."

Barkley did miss three games earlier this season due to a high ankle sprain, but it's unclear if there is any relation between that injury and whatever he "banged up" today. While he didn't have a strong day on the ground by any measure, he was able to catch all five of his targets for 30 yards.

The injury comes after the insult of being just the second player since 1978 to rush for one yard or less on 12 carries or more. Houston's Jonathan Wells also had one yard on 13 carries in a 2002 loss to the Titans, but before that, the last instance of that kind of futility came all the way back in October 1978.

The good news for Barkley is that he does have some time to heal up as the Giants are now entering their bye in Week 11. From there, they'll look to try and snap their current six-game losing streak when they visit Chicago in Week 12 to face the Bears.