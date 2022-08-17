It appeared Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock was making up ground in the quarterback competition vs. Geno Smith, but now, something has happened that may just ruin his chance. Tuesday, the Seahawks announced that Lock had tested positive for COVID-19, and would miss Thursday night's preseason game vs. the Chicago Bears.

It was revealed just hours before this development that Lock was set to start Thursday night, which was according to head coach Pete Carroll's plan. Lock even took first team snaps on Tuesday for the first time all training camp.

"We had planned well back before the offseason even started to get to this game, the second game, Geno would be the starter in (the mock game) at Lumen and the opening game, then we would go with Drew in the second game," Carroll said, via the Seahawks official website. "We're trying to follow that if we can.

"This was part the plan. Regardless of what happened, we were going to give Drew a chance to start a game to see what happens. Fortunately, he has played really well, and he deserves a shot to play, just like everybody deserves a shot to play and show what they can do, so we've been able to stick to it."

In Seattle's first preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lock completed 11 of 15 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns, while Smith, who got the start, completed 10 of 15 passes for 101 yards, and rushed for a touchdown. Lock had higher highs and lower lows in the first exhibition matchup, but overall, it felt like the competition was getting closer.

Lock's last chance to take the lead from Smith will come on Friday, Aug. 26, when the Seahawks wrap up the exhibition season against the Dallas Cowboys.