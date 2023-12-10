Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is officially out for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, after going into the weekend listed as questionable with a groin injury. With Smith inactive, Drew Lock will get the nod at quarterback.

This marks Lock's first start since 2021.

During Friday's practice, Lock took the majority of the first team reps. Smith aggravated his groin in Thursday's practice. Smith's injury is "roughly considered a two-week injury" per ESPN.

Pete Carroll was asked on Friday whether Lock would be ready to face the NFC powerhouse 49ers if needed.

"He's been waiting for this opportunity and looking forward to it and preparing for it," Carroll said (via ESPN). "If this comes to pass, then he is ready as he can get. I'm excited about him getting a chance to play."

Lock has played in two games this season, going 4-for-12 with 66 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

The Seahawks and Lock agreed to a one-year deal worth $4 million in March. He spent the beginning of his career with the Denver Broncos, where he played in 26 games, starting 21.