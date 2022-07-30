Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams broke his middle finger on his left hand during practice on Wednesday after the finger got stuck in a helmet, according to NFL Media. The report states that Adams "is expected to be back practicing with a club and a special cast for games."

He is expected to be ready to play for the first week of the regular season. If he ends up needing surgery on the finger -- a likely scenario according to the report -- it will be done in the offseason.

According to The Seattle Times, Adams flew to Dallas after the injury to have his surgeon evaluate the hand. The injury reportedly happened on one of the last plays in the first day of practice.

Head coach Pete Carroll says Adams will likely miss time while he gets additional opinions on the injury, but was not specific about how long he would be out. The bone will likely take a few weeks to heal.

Adams has played through finger injuries on his left hand the last two years, and this offseason he had surgery on his hand. He had previously said the surgery was helpful and his hand would be fine,

Like all players, Adams is not looking to miss games, but especially since he has yet to play a full season with the Seahawks due to injury.

The 26-year-old's career has involved multiple injuries, including finger injuries on his left hand the last two seasons. He dislocated two fingers on the hand multiple times, so he had the fingers fused in hopes of limiting dislocations. He had surgery on his hand this offseason and said the surgery helped.

Describing his previous injuries, Adams noted that the injury limited his play severely.

"My first year when I got here, dislocated my ring finger probably about 10 times and the other one, probably about 12. So I've been dealing with that. ... But you know, it's good now and they're in trouble. ... I played with one arm damn near for two years. But that's no excuse. At the end of the day it was tape it up. Let's go," Adams said.

He also had shoulder surgery last year that ended his season after 12 games. It was the second year in a row he only played 12 games due to injury.

In 2020, Adams injured his groin in Week 3 and was out for the next four games.

Adams has been with the Seahawks since 2020, when Seattle traded two first-round picks to the New York Jets to land the safety. His value was proven to the team and the Seahawks repaid his on-field production with a four-year $70 million extension before the 2021 season. At the time, he was the highest-paid safety.