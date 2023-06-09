Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams only played one game in 2022 due to a torn quad muscle in Week 1, and that injury is still impacting him as we approach the 2023 season. Whether he will be ready to start the regular season is still very much a question mark.

Regarding Adams' health status, head coach Pete Carroll said it is something the team will have more insight on as the offseason develops.

"We'll see," Carroll said (via NFL.com). "Let's get to camp first and see what happens. It may be too much to ask. I don't know. We'll see."

When asked about if he has any worry that Adams will be ready for Week 1, he said, "No, not yet," but is not ready to fully commit to saying the 27-year-old will be out there when the Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the year.

Carroll said Adams is working hard to be ready for the season and still has to build up the strength in his leg before he is able to get back to 100%. His range of motion is good, according to Carroll.

"He's going to do everything he can to get it right," Carroll said. "As soon as he can be right, he'll be right."

Seattle gave up multiple draft picks in the trade for Adams back in 2020, including two first-round picks to bring him over from the New York Jets to the Seahawks. He signed a four-year, $70 million contract, but has only played in 13 games since.

In 2021, Adams had two interceptions, five passes defended, 87 tackles, a 58.8 completion percentage allowed on targets and 403 yards allowed on targets. With no guaranteed money past this season, how he performs this year will be crucial on what his future will be.