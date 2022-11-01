The Seattle Seahawks made news shortly after Tuesday's NFL's trade deadline had expired. The team released cornerback Sidney Jones, who had been the subject of trade rumors leading up to the deadline. Jones was released after Seattle had unsuccessfully tried to trade him before the deadline, according to NFL Media.

A starter last season, Jones had spent the season playing behind Tariq Woolen and Mike Jackson. Jones was further made expendable with Tre Brown nearing a return to the field after suffering a season-ending knee injury last year.

"I'm so excited to see him back out here," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll recently said of Brown, who had become a starter before suffering his injury. "Remember, when he left, he was playing darn good football. He had just started to make his impression about it. He was really consistent, he was tough, he was competitive on the ball. He kept showing it in practice. … Then he got hurt, so in my mind, I'm picking up where we left off and away we go and let him start battling and seeing where he fits into the competition. He'll make us better for sure."

With no role in Seattle, Jones will enter the open market with hopes of finding his fourth NFL home since being the Eagles' second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. A Super Bowl champion with the Eagles, Jones spent three years in Philadelphia, two seasons in Jacksonville and the past season and a half in Seattle. In 50 career games, Jones has recorded four interceptions along with 29 pass breakups and 147 tackles. He set career-highs last season in games played (16), tackles (66) and pass breakups (10).

The Bengals may be among the teams that express interest in Jones. Cincinnati reportedly lost starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie for the year after he sustained a knee injury during Monday night's loss to the Browns. The Chiefs may be another team interested in Jones, as Kansas City ranks among the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed.