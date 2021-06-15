The Seattle Seahawks have had an interesting offseason, as the front office reportedly dealt with a bit of internal tumult with star quarterback Russell Wilson. Reports surfaced months ago indicating that the eight-time Pro Bowler was not content with his situation, and his agent even listed a few potential landing spots that would work if he were to be traded. As the offseason rolled on, however, cooler heads eventually prevailed.

Wilson said last week that whatever frustrations he had with the Seahawks following the conclusion of the 2020 season were blown out of proportion, and that he never requested a trade. While some may have identified his comments as just word speak, Wilson showed some love to head coach Pete Carroll on Tuesday that may be more convincing to those who think Wilson could be playing football elsewhere in the future.

Wilson interrupted Carroll's press conference and put his arm around him to let reporters know that they were still "friends." He certainly seems excited to be back with the franchise he was reportedly upset with earlier in the offseason.

Anyone in Wilson's position may be a little miffed with how many hits he has taken over the years. In 144 regular-season games, he has been taken down 394 times. He has been among the top three when it comes to most-sacked quarterbacks over the last three seasons. Still, Wilson says he loves Seattle and has his eyes set on preparing for the 2021 season.

"I think, first of all, you know, obviously I love Seattle," Wilson recently said. "I've had a great career here so far. I've always wanted to play here for my whole career, obviously. I think there were some unfortunate frustrations after the season. Obviously you want to win it all and do it all, and do everything you can. I think everybody on our team does. We all want to win it. I think, unfortunately, it got a little bit blown out of proportion."