The Seattle Seahawks suffered an injury along the offensive line during their 27-11 Week 2 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. In the second quarter, starting left guard Damien Lewis went down with an ankle injury, and was carted off the field.

Following the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Lewis' X-rays were negative, and that it's been ruled as an ankle sprain.

"We're very, very fortunate," Carroll said, via Seattle Sports.

Lewis went down next to Bears linebacker Caleb Johnson, and as the ESPN broadcast noted, players on the field immediately called for medical personnel on the sideline to make their way over. While Johnson eventually got up and limped off the field, Lewis did not.

The Seahawks offensive lineman was placed in an air cast, and carted off the field. It was deemed an ankle injury, and Lewis was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Lewis would have been a big loss for the Seahawks, as he started in all 13 games he played for Seattle last year, and started in all 16 games in his rookie season back in 2020. He was selected by the Seahawks in the third round out of LSU, and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America NFL All-Rookie Team.

The Seahawks finished with the 25th best offensive line last season, per PFF, and it's a unit the front office has tried to upgrade. Seattle used its No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on left tackle Charles Cross, but he struggled on Thursday night, drawing five total penalties -- four false starts and one holding penalty.