Sean Payton confirms quarterback plan for Taysom Hill and Saints in 2020

The New Orleans Saints anticipated Teddy Bridgewater would leave for greener pastures in free agency, making sure they had a backup plan for his departure. New Orleans slapped the first-round tender on Hill, a restricted free agent, basically guaranteeing his return to New Orleans.

Are the Saints going to add another quarterback in free agency? Head coach Sean Payton made sure the No. 2 quarterback job belongs to Hill, a title he hasn't had in his three years in New Orleans.

"Taysom's earned this opportunity to be our two," Payton said in an interview with WWL Radio Wednesday. "But he's also earned the opportunity to play and help us win football games as a one. Whether you call him a tight end, a receiver, a specialist, a quarterback, he's going to play. He's too good of a football player — he's one of our better football players."

An undrafted free agent signed by the Saints in 2017, New Orleans has used Hill as a gadget-type player that can line up at quarterback and add another dimension on offense. Hill has thrown only 13 passes in his three-year career, but has been a force running the ball after receiving the snap and as a pass-catching option for Brees. This past season, Hill had 27 carries for 156 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and 19 catches for 234 yards with seven total touchdowns (six receiving).

Hill was the Saints' most dynamic offensive weapon in the playoffs, completing his only pass attempt for 50 yards, carrying the ball four times for 50 yards and catching two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown.

While Hill will be the No. 2, the Saints are going to add another quarterback in free agency. Brees and Hill won't be the only quarterbacks heading into the 2020 season, especially how the Saints use Hill in a variety of roles.

"Because of that, you need a third quarterback dressed on the sideline," Payton said. "On any play, Taysom can come to the sideline and his finger can be pointed east and west. He's going to be our second-string quarterback, and obviously play a number of snaps at other positions.

"I think there will be another player who will be up on game days, because of what we want to do with Taysom."