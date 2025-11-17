Shedeur Sanders' house was burglarized on Sunday, the same day he received his first regular-season NFL action, multiple sources, including cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, reported Monday.

It's unclear if anything was stolen. No suspects have been identified.

Sanders, 23, made his official NFL debut during the second half of the Browns' 23-16 loss to the Ravens after Cleveland's starting quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, went into concussion protocol during halftime. Sanders finished 4 for 16 for 47 yards with an interception and two sacks taken.

The Browns, who led 16-10 when Sanders entered, managed just four first downs in the second half. It was not only Sanders' first NFL game, but his first time working with the first-team offense, coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game -- a difficult situation but not at all uncommon for a backup quarterback.

"I don't think I played good at all," Sanders said after his debut. "I think it's a lot of things we need to look at during the week and go and just get comfortable even throwing routes with Jerry [Jeudy] and throwing routes with all those guys. I think that was my first ball to him all year. But other than that, I just think overall we just gotta go next week and understand so then we have a week to prepare stuff I like to do."

Sanders is expected to get his first NFL start in Week 12 against the Raiders and will have to prepare while dealing with the break-in as well.

Sanders is one of several notable athletes whose house has been broken into while the in the past year-plus. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's homes were burglarized during the 2024 season, as was Joe Burrow's. In February 2025, federal prosecutors charged seven men -- alleged members of a South American crime syndicate -- with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. All of those burglaries occurred when those players were out of town for games; Sanders and the Browns were home Sunday.

The break-ins have not been limited to the NFL. In late December, 2024, the house of Luka Dončić, then with the Mavericks, was burglarized, with about $30,000 worth of jewelry stolen. Timberwolves guard Mike Conley and Bucks forward Bobby Portis were also victims of similar crimes. The FBI warned sports leagues about crime organizations targeting athletes' homes shortly after the Dončić incident. The NFL and NBA issued memos to its players a month earlier.