About $30,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's house on Friday night, according to a police report obtained by the Dallas Morning News.

"No one was home at the time and thankfully Luka and his family are safe," Lara Beth Seager, Doncic's business manager, told The Stein Line's Marc Stein, who first reported the news Saturday. "Luka has filed a police report and an investigation is ongoing."

From the Dallas Morning News:

Dallas police received a report that an unknown person broke the master bathroom window of Doncic's Dallas home and took the jewelry between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the internal report. Two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the offense confirmed the theft. … DPD's crime scene team was alerted, according to the report. Private security was monitoring Doncic's home, the report said. It's unclear if only one person or multiple people are suspected.

In November, the NBA issued a memo to its players encouraging them to take additional security measures in light of recent burglaries targeting the homes of athletes, including the Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis and the Minnesota Timberwolves' Mike Conley. According to that memo, the FBI believes sophisticated crime rings are behind the burglaries, and they are "primarily focused on cash and items that can be resold on the black market, such as jewelry, watches, and luxury bags."

Doncic was not with the Mavericks for their 98-89 loss in Phoenix on Friday. He strained his left calf during their 105-99 loss against Minnesota on Christmas Day, an injury that is expected to sideline him for at least a month.