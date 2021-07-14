The New England Patriots' way of doing business has been criticized over the past few seasons. Cassius Marsh has discussed the "Patriot Way" that propelled the franchise to six Super Bowl titles before, and recently doubled down on his criticism of the team.

Marsh, currently a linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers, spent just nine games with the Patriots in 2017. He wasn't a fan of the way things are done in Foxborough.

"The Patriot Way is pretty, it's extremely impressive. Like, they work day in and day out, their work ethic over there, what they instill is pretty legendary. But they also treat players like crap," Marsh said on Tom Segura's 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast this week, via CBS Boston. "They don't, you don't have like -- you don't have a lunch, period. You get there and you have to make time to eat in between meetings.

"And there are like 5-10 minute periods where I would literally go scoop food and put it in a cup and like just crush it real quick before I got to the next meeting. It's just like there's no B.S. There's no fun."

Marsh has spoken up about the "Patriot Way" before, saying they "don't have fun there" and that he didn't enjoy his time with the team. Marsh has said he considered quitting football because of his time in New England, even though his stay with the Patriots wasn't long. Marsh is on his seventh team in eight seasons, yet he says players thanked him for speaking out on how they were treated playing there.

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has also criticized the Patriots in the past, though he never played for New England. Marsh was in the trenches, even if it was for just over two months.

If the Patriots don't make a deep playoff run in the post-Tom Brady era soon, there's a possibility more players may open up about their stance on how business is conducted in New England.