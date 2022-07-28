The responsibility of a veteran quarterback mentoring a younger one was a hot-button topic this offseason. As it comes to the Steelers' recent quarterback competition, Mitchell Trubisky has no reservations when it comes to helping rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, as both players delve into their first training camp with Pittsburgh.

"I think it's just being a great teammate every day," Trubisky said of helping Pickett, via Josh Rowntree of 93.7 The Fan. "Having those conversations in the meeting room, in the locker room, or wherever we're at at practice. Helping him if he has any questions, or just sharing my experiences with him. Going into Year 6, I have a lot of experience when it comes to training camp, when it comes to learning offenses. I've seen a lot of defenses.

"Having those conversations helps me as well. We're all just trying to push each other, and when we all do that, everyone gets better."

The top quarterback on the depth chart, Trubisky enjoyed success on Wednesday getting the ball to rookie wideout George Pickens. Pickens, who ran with the first-team offense on Wednesday, caught a deep pass from Trubisky that drew cheers from the fans who made the trip to Saint Vincent College.

Fellow rookie receiver Calvin Austin also created a stir when he took a screen pass from Mason Rudolph and raced 60 yards for a score.

"I got out, but I didn't even put on the after burners," Austin said of his big play, via Steelers.com. "If somebody was closer, I had another gear or two for sure."

When asked about his quarterback situation, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that the competition won't rest on every throw. The Steelers are willing to let training camp play out before making any definitive decisions regarding the quarterback depth chart.

Tomlin's message wasn't lost on Trubisky, who said that he is focused on helping the offense establish its identity over the course of camp.

"My job is just to get the playmakers the ball," Trubisky said. "We're building a great offensive line, and then, let those playmakers go make plays. It's my job to lead the offense, and that's what I'm trying to do."