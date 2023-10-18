Fresh off their bye week, the Pittsburgh Steelers are making a few changes to their secondary. The team is expected to sign cornerback and former Colts fifth-round pick Darius Rush off the Chiefs' practice squad, according NFL Media. In a corresponding move, the Steelers have informed veteran Desmond King they will reportedly release him if they can't find a trade partner.

The 6-2, 195-pound Rush was claimed off waivers by the Chiefs on Aug. 30, a day after he was waived by Indianapolis. Rush, who has yet to play in a regular-season game, had three interceptions, 15 pass breakups, a sack and a forced fumble during his final two seasons at South Carolina. He raised eyebrows during the NFL Combine with his 40-time of 4.36 seconds.

King, 28, was signed by the Steelers on Aug. 31 after he was waived by the Houston Texans. A 2017 fifth-round pick out of Iowa, King earned All-Pro honors in 2018 after recording a career-high three interceptions despite being a part-time starter.

One of King's most notable NFL performances came against the Steelers during his All-Pro 2018 season. He had nine tackles and returned a punt 73 yards for a score while helping the Chargers upset Pittsburgh 33-30.

King was traded from Los Angeles to Tennessee during the 2020 season. He made an immediate splash in his new city when he returned a fumble 63 yards for a touchdown during his first game as a Titan.

In 2021, King was finally a starter on a full-time basis after he signed with the Texans. He responded by matching his career high in interceptions. King also set a new career high with 93 tackles while breaking up six passes and forcing a fumble. In 2022, King had two more interceptions to go with eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 89 tackles.

The Steelers secondary went through several changes this past offseason. Pittsburgh parted ways with Terrell Edmunds, Cam Sutton and Arthur Maulet. Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee have filled Edmunds' role as starting strong safety, while eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson has taken Sutton's place as the Steelers' other starting corner alongside Wallace. Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley have filled Maulet's role as Pittsburgh's top nicklebacks.

Pittsburgh's secondary also includes rookie second-round pick Joey Porter Jr., who made a critical interception during the Steelers' Week 5 win over the Ravens.

The Steelers' defense enters Sunday's game against the Rams ranked 25th in the NFL in both passing yards and touchdown passes allowed through six weeks. Pittsburgh's secondary will have its hands full against the Rams' trio of quarterback Matthew Stafford and wideouts Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.