Sunday Night Football odds: Falcons vs. Eagles picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 12-3 on Philly, Atlanta games

The Philadelphia Eagles look to pick up where they left off in the second half of their season opener when they take on the host Atlanta Falcons in a key early-season NFC showdown on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles, who placed second in the NFC East at 9-7 in 2018, were 4-4 on the road last season, while the Falcons, who tied for second with the Carolina Panthers at 7-9 in the NFC South in 2018, were 4-4 at home a year ago. Sunday's game is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Atlanta. After trailing 20-7 at halftime last week, Philadelphia outscored Washington 25-7 to secure the victory, while the Falcons dug a 28-0 hole and never could recover in a loss at Minnesota. The Eagles are favored by one-point in the latest Eagles vs. Falcons odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 52.5. You'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say before you lock in your Eagles vs. Falcons picks.

Nagel knows the Eagles are taking aim at a third straight winning season under fourth-year coach Doug Pederson, who has compiled a 34-20 record (.630). Philadelphia has had Atlanta's number through the years and leads the series 20-14-1, including a 3-1 record in the postseason. The Eagles won last season's meeting 18-12.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been a thorn in the Falcons' side. In his past four games against Atlanta, Jackson has 18 receptions for 207 yards. Jackson was the Eagles' main target in the comeback win over Washington, catching eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, including a 53-yarder which gave Philadelphia its first lead at 21-20 in the third quarter. In his 12-year career, Jackson has 598 receptions for 10,426 yards and 55 TDs.

But just because Philadelphia has plenty of weapons does not guarantee it will cover the Falcons vs. Eagles spread on Sunday Night Football.

That's because the Falcons are led by veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who will look to help Atlanta rebound from a tough opener. Even under adversity, Ryan managed to complete 33-of-46 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. In eight games against the Eagles, he has thrown for 2,010 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Tight end Austin Hooper was Ryan's top target against the Vikings, with nine receptions for 77 yards. He has five receptions for 35 yards against the Eagles all-time. Six-time Pro Bowl wideout Julio Jones also found the end zone against the Vikings, the 52nd time he's done so in his NFL career.

