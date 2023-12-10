AT&T Stadium will host an NFC East showdown on Sunday Night Football in Week 14. The Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles in the finale of a 12-game Sunday slate. The winner will be in first place in the NFC East standings, with Philadelphia entering at 10-2 overall and 5-1 on the road. Dallas is 9-3 overall and 6-0 at home, with the Cowboys riding a four-game overall winning streak and aiming for revenge after a Week 9 loss to the Eagles.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Consensus lists the Cowboys as three-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51.5 in the latest Cowboys vs. Eagles odds.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS.

He also has a stellar 20-6 record in his last 26 picks involving the Cowboys, returning $1,225 to $100 bettors.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Eagles spread: Cowboys -3

Cowboys vs. Eagles over/under: 51.5 points

Cowboys vs. Eagles money line: Cowboys -180, Eagles +152

PHL: Eagles are 7-3-2 against the spread this season

DAL: Cowboys are 8-4 against the spread this season

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia's offense is performing at an elite level this season, keying the team's 10-2 start. The Eagles are averaging 27.4 points per game, No. 4 in the NFL, and rank near the top of the league in scoring points on 45.3% of possessions. The Eagles have a well-documented strength in short-yardage situations, leading to the NFL's best mark on fourth down (73.7%), and Philadelphia is also strong on third down, converting 47.9% of opportunities. The Eagles are No. 2 in first downs (273), and are averaging 361.7 total yards per game.

Philadelphia's running game is highly efficient, producing 126.0 yards per game and 18 rushing touchdowns. The Eagles take advantage of the mobility and strength of standout quarterback Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia is converting 61.7% of red zone trips into touchdowns. Hurts averaged 9.0 yards per attempt with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the first meeting against Dallas and is No. 2 with 12 rushing touchdowns this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys are loaded with talent, headlined by a prolific passing connection between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Prescott threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the first matchup against Philadelphia and has 14 passing touchdowns and only one interception in his last four starts against the Eagles. Prescott enters SNF on a hot streak, throwing 21 touchdown passes in the last seven games, and leads the NFL with 26 passing touchdowns. Prescott is also in the top five in passer rating (108.3), QBR (75.4), completion rate (70.1%), passing yards (3,234), yards per pass attempt (7.9), and completions (288).

Lamb is one of the best in the league at wide receiver, evidenced by 11 receptions for 191 yards in the first matchup against Philadelphia. Lamb is in the top three with 90 receptions for 1,182 yards this season and also has seven receiving touchdowns. Dallas leads the NFL in points per game (32.3), points per drive (2.74), and scoring percentage (51.2%) of drives), and no team has fewer turnovers (10) this season. The Cowboys are also elite on third down, converting 48.5% of opportunities. See which team to pick here.

