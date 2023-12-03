The Kansas City Chiefs can join the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC when Patrick Mahomes and company face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field. The Chiefs (8-3) enter the week a half-game behind the idle Ravens (9-3) for the top spot in the AFC. Kansas City is coming off a 31-17 victory at Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Packers (5-6) enter the week on the outside of the NFC playoff picture, a half-game behind the Vikings (6-6) for the third and final wild card berth. Green Bay has won two in a row and three of its last four.



Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 6-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Packers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.

Packers vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -6

Packers vs. Chiefs over/under: 43 points

Packers vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -265, Green Bay +214

KC: Chiefs rank third in scoring defense (16.5 points per game)

GB: QB Jordan Love is tied for seventh in touchdown passes (seven)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City's defense has been playing at an elite level this season The Chiefs rank third in the league in scoring defense (16.5 points per game), behind only the 49ers (15.5) and Ravens (15.6). Kansas City also is No. 4 in total defense (290.0 yards per game allowed).

In addition, rookie receiver Rashee Rice is coming off the best game of his short career. A second-round pick in April's NFL Draft, Rice set season-highs in receptions (eight), targets (10) and receiving yards (107) in Week 12 against the Raiders. The 107 receiving yards were the most by a Chiefs rookie since Dwayne Bowe in 2007. See which team to back here.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love is playing his best ball of his career. Three weeks ago, Love set a career-high with 289 passing yards. The next week, he broke that career-high with 322 passing yards, while also throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Last week, he completed 22-of-32 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

In addition, the Packers are facing a Kansas City offense that is having its worst season since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback. This season the Chiefs are averaging 23.3 points per game, 364.9 yards per game and 5.7 yards per play. All are franchise-worsts since 2018. See which team to pick here.

