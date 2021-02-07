Super Bowl LV is just hours away and wagers from across the country are flying in. With the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing in the final game of the 2020 season, tonight's game should be an absolute show and there are opportunities to make some money. Super Bowl Sunday has become an unofficial gambling holiday, and some of the wealthier bettors take the opportunity to really flex their financial muscles. Every book has received massive bets this week, including our friends over at William Hill Sportsbook.

The largest bet they have received actually came in on the morning of the game, as a bettor placed $1,160,000 on the Chiefs moneyline (-155). The second-largest wager came in on Feb. 1 from a bettor in Nevada, as they offered up $520,000 on the Chiefs -3 (-120) for a potential payout of $433,333.35. The next largest wager to round out William Hill's top three came on Feb. 6, from another bettor in Nevada who placed $330,000 on the Buccaneers +3.5 (-120) for a payout of $275,000.

There also have been some interesting long-shot bets placed that have massive potential payouts. William Hill took two different Super Bowl LV bets -- one the Chiefs to score just four points and one on the Buccaneers to score just four points -- and both odds are listed at an astounding +999900. The bettors each placed a $100 bet for a potential payout of $999,900! It's wild enough to see a safety scored in the Super Bowl, but having a team record two safeties and no other points? Absolutely absurd. But you can't say that payout isn't enticing. A different bettor in Illinois also placed $100 on the Buccaneers to score two total points (+500000) for a potential payout of $500,000.

We also have seen a couple of big wagers placed on player props. It appears there is a bettor in New Jersey who is very high on Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins. On Jan. 28, a $1,000 bet was placed on Watkins to win Super Bowl MVP (+2000) for a potential payout of $199,000, and a $4,000 bet was placed on Watkins to score the first touchdown (+2500) for a potential payout of $100,000. On the same day, another bet was placed on Watkins to score the first Chiefs touchdown (+1500) -- a wager of $6,666 that would net a payout of $99,990.