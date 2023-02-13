While it came in a loss, Jalen Hurts' performance in Super Bowl LVIII was nothing short of legendary. The Eagles' quarterback broke several significant Super Bowl records in a performance that rivaled what Patrick Mahomes did in leading the Chiefs to a 38-35 win.

In a record-setting first half, Hurts broke former Titans quarterback Steve McNair's 23-year-old record for the most yards rushing by a quarterback in a Super Bowl. Like Hurts, McNair's effort came in a losing cause in one of the best Super Bowls ever. Hurts broke McNair's record on a two-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play with 4:02 left in the third quarter, with the Eagles protecting a 24-21 lead over the Chiefs. He ran for 63 yards in the first half as Philadelphia built a 24-14 lead.

Hurts, who became the first player to run for two touchdowns in the first half of a Super Bowl, scored his third touchdown to pull the Eagles to within two points of the Chiefs with 5:15 left in the game. He then tied the score on the ensuing two-point conversion try.

Hurts' third touchdown tied him with Terrell Davis as the only players to score three rushing touchdowns in the Super Bowl. Davis, a 2017 Hall of Fame inductee, complemented his touchdowns with 157 rushing yards as the Broncos upset the Packers in Super Bowl XXXII.

The Eagles' second year quarterback also became the first player in NFL history with 300 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and three touchdown runs in any game, regular season or playoffs.

While it likely won't give him much comfort, Hurts' performance was arguably the greatest by a losing player in Super Bowl history, joining the likes of McNair, Brady (in Super Bowl LII) and Thurman Thomas (Super Bowl XXV) among others.