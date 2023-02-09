NFL fans can get creative when it comes to expressing love for their team, but Philadelphia Eagles superfan Kevin Hart really let his imagination fly. This week, the comedian shared on social media that he has a new friend: an eagle he bought and eventually named after Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts.

In a video he posted on Instagram, Hart claims he paid $16.5 million for the eagle as a way to celebrate the big Super Bowl matchup coming up between Philadelphia and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I believe when you work hard, you should treat yourself, and that's exactly what I did," Hart said. "Ladies and gentlemen, I splurged a little bit. I went out and bought an eagle."

The camera then pans to an eagle being held by a trainer.

Hart said the trainer will have to live with him for two months wile the eagle gets used to his new home. The comedian then asked the trainer if the eagle would take a lap around the house every time he says, "Fly, Eagles, Fly," to which the trainer explained it could not. Hart joked he would discuss a refund later, but kept it professional and changed topics.

The human, MVP finalist Jalen Hurts said during Wednesday's media availability that this week he and his teammates are working hard to prepare while also trying to enjoy the moment. Hurts reached his first ever Super Bowl after leading the Eagles to a 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

"Everything we've been able to do this week, you definitely want to soak it all in," Hurts said. "We worked really hard to get to this point. Obviously we came here for a reason, having a goal in mind."

The Eagles won their first ever Super Bowl in 2017. Meanwhile, the Chiefs earned rings in 1969 and 2019. The two teams will face off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.