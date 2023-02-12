Prior to Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Chris Stapleton performed a stirring rendition of the national anthem at State Farm Stadium. The length the national anthem is a common Super Bowl prop bet, and that was no different with Stapleton behind the mic this year.

According to SportsLine, the over/under for the Super Bowl 57 national anthem was set at 125 seconds. The under cashed this time around, as Stapleton took 121 seconds to complete the song, according to DraftKings.

Stapleton's full anthem performance can be seen here:

The over/under for Stapleton's anthem was set 30 seconds higher than the over/under for last year's national anthem, which was performed by country artist Mickey Guyton. The over cashed easily last year, with Guyton's performance going for 110 seconds.

Stapleton's national anthem kicked off the biggest night of the NFL calendar, and he isn't the only musical superstar in the spotlight. Rihanna is performing the Super Bowl 57 halftime show as the Eagles and Chiefs battle to claim football's top prize.

Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy Award winner, including three wins for Best Country Album and two wins for Best Country Song.

Stapleton's rendition of the national anthem was so impressive that it made Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni emotional. Tears rolled down his face as Stapleton belted out the song.