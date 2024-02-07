San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has heard all the noise about how he is merely a "game manager" as a quarterback. He just doesn't mind it.

"I feel like it can be a compliment at times, where it's like, 'All right, you've got a guy that can come in and run the system well,'" Purdy said during a Super Bowl LVIII media appearance. "I feel like that's a compliment. I think you're doing things right, mentally, and obviously, you're good enough to be able to hit guys that are open and make plays.

"You know, there's 32 teams in the NFL, and there's not a lot of people that can come in and play the quarterback position well in the NFL. It's a hard job. So if you're saying that I'm a game manager and I don't look flashy in how I do it, I mean, that's your opinion, and that's okay."

Purdy has gotten elite results since stepping into the 49ers' lineup, completing 68.7% of his passes for an average of 9.2 yards per attempt, with 44 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in 25 games (21 starts). He led the NFL in passer rating, QBR, and EPA/play this year, emerged as an MVP candidate until late in the season, and was ultimately named a Pro Bowler for his efforts.

Of course, there are people who see the level he has played at and notice that the Niners have also recently made the Super Bowl (and another NFC title game) with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, and credit all his success to Kyle Shanahan's system and the skill players with which San Francisco has surrounded Purdy. But he doesn't care.

"At the end of the day, I want to do what it takes to help my team win," Purdy said. "And so, I think winning at the end of the day in the NFL is probably the biggest and most important thing."

In a few days, he will have the chance to win the biggest and most important thing in all of football: the Lombardi Trophy. If he does that, it won't matter if anyone wants to call him a game manager, because he'll have managed the game at the highest level possible, and come home with the ultimate prize.