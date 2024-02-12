Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs just won their second consecutive Super Bowl, and it seems like the sports world is ready to have the GOAT conversation.
Mahomes, now a three-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Super Bowl MVP, said the Chiefs can finally be considered a dynasty. However, he cautioned they were just getting started.
"Yeah, it's the start of one," Mahomes said. "We are not done."
The same could be said about him. The 28-year-old now has a total of 15 playoff wins, the most by any quarterback before the age of 30. That is two more wins than Tom Brady had in his 20s, and that football journey ended with him winning a record-breaking seven Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mahomes' achievements haven't gone unnoticed by other top athletes, or former U.S. President Barack Obama, who congratulated the team for its performance under pressure.
Congrats to the Kansas City @Chiefs, MVP Patrick Mahomes, Coach Reid, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Mecole Hardman, and the rest of the champs for another Lombardi Trophy. Grace under pressure.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 12, 2024
Here are some other social media reactions after the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII:
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young had some big statements regarding Mahomes and his future.
Pat gonna say he not better than Brady & maybe he’s not (yet), but he fasho on the way🐐💯 *Anotha One*💍💍💍 @PatrickMahomes— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 12, 2024
For those who missed the game, NBA legend Magic Johnson recapped what happened.
Patrick Mahomes worked his late game magic once again to seal a 25-22 Super Bowl overtime win over the 49ers! Back-to-back wins for the Chiefs and he earned his third MVP award…WOW!👏🏾🤯— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 12, 2024
Others are not going to wait any longer to have the conversation. Two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith has made his decision on the GOAT.
I think I’m comfortable calling Mahomes the GOAT. I’ve seen enough.— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) February 12, 2024
I’m not being a prisoner of the moment either. He is different.
Smith is definitely not the only one. Chase Daniel, who played in the NFL for 14 years, agrees that Mahomes has already done enough to be considered the best to ever do it.
Patrick Mahomes is the GOAT already…he’s 28 years old and has 3 Super Bowl Wins in 6 years as a starter. Crown him already— Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 12, 2024
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu, who in 2019 won a Super Bowl as Mahomes' teammate, was definitely impressed too.
MAHOMES cold blooded!!! Legendary— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 12, 2024
NBA champion Alex Caruso talked about Mahomes' "Legacy driivveeee" and noted he was impressed with Kansas City as a whole.
Chiefs are inevitable..— Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) February 12, 2024
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was another athlete ready to call Mahomes the GOAT.
Mahomes. Goat form— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) February 12, 2024
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III talked about how Mahomes always delivers, and also reminded everyone that neither Sunday's achievement nor Mahomes' performance should be taken for granted.
The former Heisman trophy winner claims Mahomes is already the NFL's second-best quarterback in history after just six seasons in the league.
Patrick Mahomes in 6 years as a starter has 3 Super Rings and has more playoff victories than Peyton Manning, Terry Bradshaw, John Elway, Steve Young, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees. All those guys played 14 or more seasons. @TomBrady is the Goat and @PatrickMahomes is closing in. pic.twitter.com/XbLgPtDEZH— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 12, 2024
But perhaps one of the best reactions on social media came from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, who is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's doppelgänger. The big man celebrated the Super Bowl victory accordingly in a video shared by teammate Trey Murphy III.
The Pelicans Jonas Valanciunas taking in his doppelgänger Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl W— Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) February 12, 2024
(Via @treymurphy IG | H/T @retro_pels) pic.twitter.com/9JMpivDSiq