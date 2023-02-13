It's Super Bowl Sunday, and that means we're close to crowning another champion as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. But the game itself isn't the only thing that fans are concerned with when it comes to one of the biggest days on the sports calendar.
The Super Bowl commercials are, as always, at the forefront of the minds of football and, especially, non-football fans alike.
Each year, the Super Bowl is the most-watched television program in the United States. According to Variety, a 30-second Super Bowl ad will cost between $6 and $7 million during Super Bowl LVII. In 2022, a 30-second Super Bowl ad ran companies an estimated $6.5 million.
Below are some of the commercials that have aired during the game:
PopCorners - Breaking Good
Paramount Plus - Stallone Face
Michelob ULTRA - New Members Day
Sam Adams - Your Cousin's Brighter Boston
General Motors x Netflix - Why not an EV?
Hellmann's - Who's In The Fridge?
Rakuten - The Extended Cher Cut
Busch Light - Cold + Smooth Survival Skills
Bud Light - Easy To Drink, Easy To Enjoy
Heineken 0.0 - Ant-Man and The Wasp: Now You Can, Before Saving The Day!
Booking.com - Somewhere, Anywhere
Budweiser - Six Degrees of Bud
Doritos - Jack's New Angle
Downy Unstoppables - Call Me Downy McBride
Mr. Peanut - The Roast Of Mr. Peanut
Pringles - Best Of Us
Workday - Rock Star
Uber One - One Hit
Dunkin'
they say go big or go home so Ben went big and came home to Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/PctBV6McLR— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2023
E*TRADE - Wedding
DraftKings
Did we hear you right, @kevinhart4real? Everyone gets a FREE BET?!— DraftKings (@DraftKings) February 12, 2023
Claim yours here: https://t.co/jfV62IapXC pic.twitter.com/bSqEs2YFPe
Remy Martin
That’s a team, ladies and gentlemen. #TeamUpForExcellence @SerenaWilliams#BigGame #InchByInch #GOAT pic.twitter.com/2134S0gEYN— Rémy Martin Cognac US (@remymartinUS) February 13, 2023
T-Mobile
If Bradley Cooper worked in retail, he'd definitely go just by Brad. pic.twitter.com/e2G8suDc9f— T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 13, 2023
Pepsi
So, was @BenStiller’s reaction #RealOrActing? Try the new #PepsiZeroSugar and find out for yourself.— Pepsi (@pepsi) February 13, 2023
(that kick from @TheRealDratch looked pretty real, just sayin’ 👀) pic.twitter.com/2YQP16RNZ5
Squarespace
Squarespace is a website that makes websites.— Squarespace (@squarespace) February 9, 2023
Get lost in the loop with #AdamDriver on Game Day, 02.12.23 🔄 pic.twitter.com/G55URZ1rBU