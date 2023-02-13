It's Super Bowl Sunday, and that means we're close to crowning another champion as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. But the game itself isn't the only thing that fans are concerned with when it comes to one of the biggest days on the sports calendar.

The Super Bowl commercials are, as always, at the forefront of the minds of football and, especially, non-football fans alike.

Each year, the Super Bowl is the most-watched television program in the United States. According to Variety, a 30-second Super Bowl ad will cost between $6 and $7 million during Super Bowl LVII. In 2022, a 30-second Super Bowl ad ran companies an estimated $6.5 million.

Below are some of the commercials that have aired during the game:

PopCorners - Breaking Good

Paramount Plus - Stallone Face

Michelob ULTRA - New Members Day

Sam Adams - Your Cousin's Brighter Boston

General Motors x Netflix - Why not an EV?

Hellmann's - Who's In The Fridge?

Rakuten - The Extended Cher Cut

Busch Light - Cold + Smooth Survival Skills

Bud Light - Easy To Drink, Easy To Enjoy

Heineken 0.0 - Ant-Man and The Wasp: Now You Can, Before Saving The Day!

Booking.com - Somewhere, Anywhere

Budweiser - Six Degrees of Bud

Doritos - Jack's New Angle

Downy Unstoppables - Call Me Downy McBride

Mr. Peanut - The Roast Of Mr. Peanut

Pringles - Best Of Us

Workday - Rock Star

Uber One - One Hit

Dunkin'

E*TRADE - Wedding

DraftKings

Remy Martin

T-Mobile

Pepsi

Squarespace

Michelob ULTRA - Full Swing Gossip

Pepsi Zero Sugar - Great Acting or Great Taste?