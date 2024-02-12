Wide receiver Mecole Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown that helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII -- just as was predicted months ago. Well, sort of.

Back in August, Hardman was still part of the New York Jets' roster when he predicted his team would win the Lombardi Trophy by beating the 49ers. Final score, 31-21. He did this as part of an exercise with Oz the Mentalist during HBO's "Hard Knocks."

Hardman was traded to the Chiefs later in the season, but technically his prediction was still correct because his current team did win. The score was a little off, and even he couldn't predict we would see the second overtime game in Super Bowl history, but one cannot argue with this incredibly odd prediction.

Hardman didn't really leave it all up to faith. He created his own future with the winning touchdown, although he is still not quite sure how it happened.

"I threw a touchdown to this dude at the end of the game. He looked at me and he had no idea," said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named the game's MVP. "I said, 'dude,' we just won the Super Bowl.'"

Hardman didn't even celebrate right away because he had to process it all. "I caught the pass and I blacked out," Hardman said.