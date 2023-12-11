Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is a major Swiftie so you can imagine his excitement when the superstar singer herself walked right by him before the game. The only problem was, he didn't notice Taylor Swift passing him at the time.

After the game, he was showing his teammates a video of Swift walking right by him as well as other members of the team.

Swift, dressed in Kansas City Chiefs gear, waltzed past the Buffalo players on her way to her suite ahead of the AFC showdown. She was there to support boyfriend and Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

The game did not end as Swift had hoped and she could be seen in the box going through all the emotions of a stressed football fan.

Things got particularly tense at the end of the game, when an offsides call on Kadarius Toney took away an impressive touchdown. Mahomes threw the ball downfield to Kelce, who then lateraled it to Toney, who went into the end zone with just over a minute left in the game.

The Chiefs, down 20-17 before the play, were celebrating what might be the game-winning touchdown, until they saw the yellow laundry on the field. The penalty, which caused emotions to flare and controversy around the league, took away the TD and the Chiefs went on to lose the game.

Kincaid was asked about playing, and winning, in front of one of his favorite singers and he said the dramatics of the matchup may have inspired her to write a hit.

"… Maybe we'll have a song written about the game," he said.

Now we just have to think of words that rhyme with "offsides" and "Toney."

Kincaid noted that Swift was probably not happy with how things turned out, saying, "I mean I'm sure she's upset."

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid were certainly upset and made their feelings about the referees known.

"There wasn't a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute?" Mahomes said after the loss. "Another game we're talking about the refs. It's not what we want for the NFL."

Reid called it "a bit embarrassing for the NFL," saying he usually gets a warning in that situation.

The Chiefs are now 4-2 with Swift in attendance. This marks Kansas City's second consecutive loss, after going down to the Green Bay Packers 27-19 last week.

It was a huge win for the Bills, whose season has not panned out as well as expected. The Bills were 6-6 heading into the game and the victory put them over .500 at 7-6, while the Chiefs now stand at 8-5 in a tough conference race.

The Bills remain in the playoff conversation, but if the season ended today they would be out of the postseason, currently standing at No. 11 in the AFC.