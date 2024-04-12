Omar Khan is apparently going for the hat trick. After acquiring quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields for less than $4.5 million earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers general manager is apparently looking into the possibility of acquiring Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins.

The Steelers have internally discussed trading for Higgins, according to 93.7 The Fan. There are questions, however, regarding the acquisition cost and Higgins' upcoming contract (he is currently slated to play the 2024 season under the franchise tag), along with the prospect of the Bengals trading Higgins to a division rival, per the report.

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 76 REC 42 REC YDs 656 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Pittsburgh's reported interest in Higgins makes sense. The Steelers are reportedly interested in acquiring a veteran wideout who can replace Diontae Johnson, who was traded to the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason. The Steelers have been linked to former Bengals free agent wideout Tyler Boyd, but money has reportedly held things up there.

The Steelers would certainly be willing to pay Higgins more than Boyd, though. Higgins is considered a No. 1 receiver despite playing second-fiddle to Ja'Marr Chase in Cincinnati. But acquiring Higgins would likely complicate matters regarding George Pickens, the Steelers' current No. 1 wideout. You can't pay two wideouts like a No. 1 receiver, which would probably be the problem should the Steelers acquire Higgins.

It's possible that the Steelers would deal Pickens in exchange for Higgins, but there has been nothing that would indicate that Pittsburgh has any plans to part with Pickens, who is just halfway through his rookie contract.

Pittsburgh's reported concern over Cincinnati trading Higgins to a division rival is valid. The Bengals value Higgins and want to keep him on their roster for the 2024 season despite Higgins' recent trade request. Cincinnati reportedly won't even consider trading Higgins unless they're faced with an offer they can't refuse. One such offer would likely include a first-round pick in the upcoming draft that would allow them to acquire Higgins' replacement.

The Steelers would likely be willing to give up their current first-round pick (the 20th overall pick) for Higgins, thus giving Cincinnati the 18th and 20th overall picks. But as mentioned earlier, Higgins' likely contract expectations and the Bengals' likely resistance to deal him to a division rival are two reasons why such a deal is probably a pipe dream.

Higgins coming to Pittsburgh is a long shot, but given Khan's track record this offseason, nothing should be ruled out when it comes to the Steelers and free agency.