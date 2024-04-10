Omar Khan is one move away from completing his magnum opus. The Steelers general manager, following a whirlwind of moves earlier in free agency, is actively trying to acquire a veteran receiver -- either in free agency or via a trade -- to replace the recently-departed Diontae Johnson, according to SportsLine's Jason La Canfora.

Since trading Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, the Steelers have signed veteran receivers Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins. But those players were added for depth purposes, not Johnson's replacement. The Steelers remain focused on filling that spot.

"I know that they're really trying to make something happen," La Canfora said on the "In The Huddle" podcast, via 93.7 The Fan. "Would not surprise me if they did that tomorrow, if they did it the Wednesday before the draft, if they did it while they were on the clock, if they did it in the run up to the draft that Thursday."

While the free agent market has dried up, there are still several notable receivers who are still available, including Tyler Boyd, Michael Thomas, Russell Gage, Hunter Renfrow, DJ Chark, Mecole Hardman and Michael Gallup. As far as possible trades are concerned, there continue to be questions regarding the futures of Tee Higgins and Justin Jefferson with the Bengals and Vikings, respectively.

The Steelers have a No. 1 wideout in George Pickens, so they probably won't try to trade for either Higgins or Jefferson. It's also highly unlikely the Bengals would trade Higgins to a division rival. Both players would also command high salaries.

Speaking of money, that was reportedly what held up a potential Steelers-Boyd signing. While talks between the two sides have reportedly halted, current circumstances (Boyd still being unsigned, the Steelers still needing a veteran wideout) could lead to a re-opening of communication.

Based on the report, and the Steelers' continued vacancy at the position, it's simply a matter of when, not if, Khan and Co. will make a move that will bring Johnson's replacement to Pittsburgh. When that happens, it'll cap off a highly successful free agency season for the Steelers that was highlighted by the highly publicized acquisitions of quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.