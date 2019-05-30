Terrelle Pryor reportedly signs one-year deal with Jaguars after unsuccessful stints with Redskins, Jets, Bills

Terrelle Pryor's topsy-turvy NFL journey has taken him to Jacksonville.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the former Ohio State product is signing a one-year deal with the Jaguars on Thursday after working out for the team on Wednesday. As Rapoport noted, the move reunites Pryor with offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. The two worked together in Cleveland during the 2015 season.

Terrelle Pryor has signed his 1-year deal with the Jags and will be there Sunday. https://t.co/Lcxfus8wPT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 30, 2019

Once upon a time, Pryor was an up-and-coming player who appeared to have made the successful and difficult transition from quarterback to receiver. With the Browns in 2016, Pryor exploded for 77 catches, 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. When he signed on with the Redskins the following offseason, he was seemingly on the cusp of stardom. Instead, he caught 20 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown in a nine-game season. This past season, Pryor spent time with the Jets and Bills. In all, he caught 16 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jaguars are Pryor's fourth team since the end of the 2016 season. At this point in his career (he'll turn 30 in June), nobody should expect Pryor to suddenly morph into a great receiver. It's more likely we've already witnessed his peak.

That said, Pryor is joining a team that is in need of playmakers on the outside, which bodes well for his chances to make an impact. The Jaguars' receiving group is made up of players like Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook, and Chris Conley. There's a reason why we recently ranked the Jaguars' triplets (QB-RB-WR) 29th ahead of only those on the Ravens, Bills, and Dolphins.

Plus, Nick Foles loves targeting big receivers downfield. Just ask Alshon Jeffery, who earned a target share of 19 percent with Foles as the Eagles' starter late last season, according to The Athletic. Obviously, there's a big difference in quality between Jeffery and Pryor. But perhaps there's a chance Pryor can form a rapport with the new Jaguars quarterback.

Given the recent trajectory of Pryor's career, that appears to be unlikely. Then again, nobody really saw Pryor's breakout 2016 season coming after he spent the early portion of his career as a quarterback or his sudden stretch of ineffectiveness in the years since. We might just need to stop trying to predict the arc of Pryor's NFL career, because to this point, it's been entirely unpredictable.