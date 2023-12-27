Kareem Jackson has a new home in Houston, the city where he began his NFL journey. On Tuesday, The Texans claimed the safety off waivers, per the league's transaction wire. After he was handed his second suspension of the season, Jackson was waived by the Denver Broncos.

Jackson was eligible to return for the Broncos on Christmas Eve's "Sunday Night Football" game against the New England Patriots, but was a healthy scratch. He was waived one day later.

The Broncos had to either activate Jackson to the active roster on Monday, following the four-game suspension, or release him. They chose the release him.

His first suspension was for two games after an illegal hit on Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave in October. He was ejected from the game.

His second suspension came from a hit that took place just three snaps into his first game returning from suspension. The second suspension was for an illegal hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

He had been with the Broncos since 2019 before his release.

Jackson started his NFL career with the Texans when they drafted him No. 20 overall in 2010. He stayed there through 2018 before joining the Broncos.

He was teammates with current Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans for two seasons when they were both with Houston.

The Texans are currently 8-7 and fighting for a playoff spot, currently one position out of the postseason at No. 8. Houston finishes its season facing the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts in two big divisional games.