Just two weeks into the regular season, the Houston Texans' offensive line is already experiencing a significant number of injuries. The hits keep coming for the team as offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is out Sunday despite being listed as questionable with a knee injury, according to ESPN.

Offensive tackle Josh Jones would replace Tunsil, who only practiced once this week.

Tunsil, the league's highest-paid tackle, sidelined in the Texans' divisional game against the Indianapolis Colts, marks the fourth regular starter missing on the offensive line. This many offensive linemen dealing with injuries is never good for a quarterback, especially a rookie preparing to play his second career NFL game. The No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud will need to be hyperaware of the Colts' defensive line.

Speaking of injuries, Stroud had a right shoulder issue pop up late in the week, but will still play, per NFL Media.

Right tackle Tytus Howard has a broken hand and center Juice Scruggs is dealing with a hamstring injury, resulting in both being placed on short-term injured reserve. Two other offensive lineman were placed on season-ending injured reserve -- left guard Kenyon Green (left shoulder injury) and center Scott Quessenberry (torn ACL and MCL).

With the current state of the offensive line, Houston elevated tackle Austin Deculus to the active game-day roster and also signed interior offensive lineman Michael Deiter to their roster.

The Texans and Colts play on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium. Both teams are 0-1 heading into the game.