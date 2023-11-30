The awards are starting to pile up for CJ Stroud. The Texans quarterback, who is currently having one of the best rookies seasons in NFL history, just picked up two more awards Thursday. By earning those, Stroud is now in an exclusive club that only includes ONE other quarterback.

Not only was Stroud named the AFC's Offensive Rookie of the Month for November, but more impressively, he was also named the AFC 's Offensive Player of the Month. Stroud now joins Deshaun Watson as the only other rookie quarterback in NFL history to be named offensive player of the month (Watson pulled off the feat back in October 2017).

It's a wild coincidence that Stroud is now joining Watson in the NFL record book, considering Watson pulled off feat while also playing for the Texans.

If you include every position on the field, it's still pretty rare for a rookie to win offensive player of the month. Besides Watson and Stroud, the only rookies to ever win the award are Barry Sanders (December 1989), Edgerrin James (November 1999), Mike Anderson (December 2000) and Kareem Hunt (September 2017).

As for rookie of the month, this actually marks the second time this year that Stroud has won the award. He also won it back in September, which makes him the second rookie in Texans history to win the award twice (Brian Cushing did it in 2009).

The two awards for November were given to Stroud after a month where he led the Texans to a 3-1 record. During the four-game stretch, Stroud became the first rookie in NFL history to throw for at least 300 yards in four consecutive games.

During Houston's impressive November run, Stroud completed 106 of 154 passes for 1,466 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with just five interceptions. Stroud has now thrown for 3,266 yards on the season, which is an NFL record for a rookie quarterback through 11 games.

At this point, Stroud almost seems like a lock to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year when the award is handed out in early February.