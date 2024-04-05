The Houston Texans got a new weapon for quarterback C.J. Stroud this week, acquiring former Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs via trade. It turns out Diggs got a little something in return. Not only will the wide receiver join one of the AFC's upstart contenders, but he's also headed for 2025 free agency, according to ESPN, after Houston agreed to restructure his current contract.
Under the revised deal, Diggs will get a guaranteed $22.52 million in 2024, per ESPN, and have the final three years of an extension he originally signed in Buffalo totally voided, giving him the opportunity to test the open market after his Texans debut. Specifically, Diggs will receiver a $20.805 million signing bonus, have a base salary of $1.21 million, $250,000 in an offseason workout bonus and per-game roster bonuses up to $255,000. His cap hit for 2024 will be $5.876 million.
This means a few things: Houston does not have Diggs under contract for the long haul, but it will likely get an instantly motivated version of the Pro Bowler, considering Diggs will have a clear path to a new deal -- and potential new home -- after the 2024 campaign. This, of course, is unless the two sides negotiate an extension of their own ahead of next offseason.
In the meantime, here's an early look at teams that could be top suitors for the star wideout come 2025:
|Ja'Marr Chase is going to command top dollar as Joe Burrow's No. 1, but fellow wideout Tee Higgins is bound for 2025 free agency, presuming he sticks around to play under the franchise tag this year. Why wouldn't Diggs be enticed at the chance to catch passes from such a confident precision passer? The Bengals are set to have money to spend, with more than $90 million in projected salary cap space.
|The Commanders are close to home for Diggs, playing in the wideout's home state of Maryland. More than that, they're likely to have a top young quarterback prospect after this year's draft. And new coach Dan Quinn has shown no hesitation to pay big bucks to bolster his lineup with proven talent. Imagine the pairing with Terry McLaurin. Money probably wouldn't be an issue, with Washington set to have more than $100 million in 2025 cap space.
|The Giants have some serious quarterback questions to answer, but they're headed by a coach and general manager who hail from the Buffalo Bills regime that spent big to secure Diggs. And Diggs himself has had high praise for Brian Daboll, who oversaw his explosive career year as the Bills' ex-offensive coordinator.
|Garrett Wilson already headlines their receiving corps, but what if Aaron Rodgers plays beyond 2024? Surely the Jets will remain in win-now mode to accommodate the aging signal-caller. In this scenario, Diggs would get the New York spotlight and, as a bonus, a chance to stick it to his old team, the Bills, at least twice a year in the AFC East.
|Diggs was born and raised in Maryland, starring for the Terrapins before his NFL career. The Ravens, meanwhile, lost Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason and figure to be in win-now mode as long as Lamar Jackson is under center. They're currently projected to have close to $40 million in 2025 cap space, and wide receiver remains a need even with Zay Flowers onboard.