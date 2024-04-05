The Houston Texans got a new weapon for quarterback C.J. Stroud this week, acquiring former Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs via trade. It turns out Diggs got a little something in return. Not only will the wide receiver join one of the AFC's upstart contenders, but he's also headed for 2025 free agency, according to ESPN, after Houston agreed to restructure his current contract.

Under the revised deal, Diggs will get a guaranteed $22.52 million in 2024, per ESPN, and have the final three years of an extension he originally signed in Buffalo totally voided, giving him the opportunity to test the open market after his Texans debut. Specifically, Diggs will receiver a $20.805 million signing bonus, have a base salary of $1.21 million, $250,000 in an offseason workout bonus and per-game roster bonuses up to $255,000. His cap hit for 2024 will be $5.876 million.

This means a few things: Houston does not have Diggs under contract for the long haul, but it will likely get an instantly motivated version of the Pro Bowler, considering Diggs will have a clear path to a new deal -- and potential new home -- after the 2024 campaign. This, of course, is unless the two sides negotiate an extension of their own ahead of next offseason.

In the meantime, here's an early look at teams that could be top suitors for the star wideout come 2025: