As he begins his new challenge of making the Jaguars' 53-man roster, Tim Tebow may increase his odds at success by getting the chance to work with some of the NFL's best tight ends.

Tebow, who is making the switch from quarterback to tight end, has been invited to take part in "tight end university," an offseason summit that is slated to include Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Darren Waller, Zach Ertz, Eric Ebron, Mark Andrews, Mike Gesicki, David Njoku, Noah Fant, Jonnu Smith, T.J. Hockenson, Robert Tonyan, Cole Kmet, and recently retired Greg Olsen.

Ebron formally invited Tebow to join the summit via Twitter, which will take place in Nashville. Kelce responded to Ebron's invite with several eye-raised emojis.

If he accepts the invitation, Tebow won't be the only first-year NFL tight end that will be part of camp. Fellow former Florida Gator Kyle Pitts -- who last month became the highest-selected tight end in NFL history when the Falcons made him the No. 4 overall pick -- is also expected to take part.

While it won't guarantee him a spot on the Jaguars' 53-man roster, working with some of the NFL's best tight ends can only help Tebow's cause. The experience will surely help him overcome some of the obstacles that some of the best tight ends in league history believe will stand in Tebow's way as he looks to master a new position.

"It's a lot more difficult running routes in a congested area," Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe recently told USA Today's Jarrett Bell. "You've got people banging on you. The defensive ends you've got to block are bigger than you. And you've never blocked anybody. And he's never caught a pass. You're asking him to do something he's never done in his entire life and you're asking him to do it at the highest level. You're asking an awful lot."

"The route-running, I think he'll pick up rather quickly," added fellow Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow. "The catching will be second nature. It's going to be the physical play of blocking … and getting hit."

Ebron extended the offer to Tebow at about the same time Tebow officially signed with the Jaguars on Thursday. And while "Tebowmania" has already begun, the former Heisman Trophy winner knows he has a pretty big challenge ahead of him.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said upon joining the Jaguars. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."