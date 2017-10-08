Titans deny an interested Colin Kaepernick the chance to work out after Mariota injury

While much has been made of Colin Kaepernick's low public and media profile during his absence from the NFL, his representatives remain in close contact with teams attempting to land the quarterback another opportunity. The Titans, last week, were the latest team to rebuff their overtures.

Kaepernick remains focused on playing in the NFL again and is working out daily in hopes of achieving that goal, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, which was conveyed to Titans brass last week after starting quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday. Tennessee officials were contacted and made aware of Kaepernick's fitness level, his regimen and his desire to work out for the team, but sources said the matter was unable to advance. Kaepernick's agents have been diligent about contacting teams whenever any quarterback injuries have occurred, but as of yet no team has been willing to let the former Super Bowl quarterback work out for them.

Kaepernick has never entered into contract talks with any team, sources said, and was merely seeking to be among a handful of players the Titans would inevitably work out as they assessed the need to add a temporary backup quarterback as Mariota recovered. Kaepernick, who had 16 touchdowns to four interceptions last season with a rating of 90.7, was passed over in favor of Brandon Weeden, who was signed this week. Unaccomplished veterans T.J. Yates, Matt Barkley and Matt McGloin -- none of whom have close to Kaepernick's starting experience -- also worked out.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey told reporters last week that the team did not entertain bringing Kaepernick in, noting his lack of familiarity with his system. However, Kaepernick's skill set is not unlike Mariota's, and the Titans were well aware of Kaepernick's readiness to work out for them, meet with team officials and answer any questions they might have in an attempt to return to playing football.

To this point, the only NFL coaches or personnel executives who have been willing to speak directly to Kaepernick have been Seattle coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, who met with the quarterback over the summer. No team has worked him out. Kaepernick has passed for 72 touchdowns with 30 interceptions and 12,291 yards in 69 NFL games; he also has 13 regular season rushing touchdowns and has averaged over six yards per carry.