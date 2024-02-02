Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan didn't take long to bring in an offensive coordinator, as Tennessee has hired Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Nick Holz to the position, according to NFL Network.

Holz, 39, has plenty of experience in the NFL, coaching with the Las Vegas Raiders in a variety of roles from 2012 to 2021. Holz, a former wide receiver at the University of Colorado, served as the team's assistant receivers coach (2017, 2021), offensive quality control coach (2015-16, 2018-20) and worked alongside the offensive staff from 2012-14. He was the offensive coordinator at UNLV in 2022 before returning to the NFL with the Jaguars.

Callahan and Holz were together with the Raiders for one season (2018) before Callahan was hired to be the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator. They were also high school teammates at De La Salle in California. Holz did also work for David Shaw at Stanford, as Shaw has connections to Callahan (the Titans did interview Shaw for their head coaching position).

The Titans offensive coaching staff is starting to come into place as Callahan's father, Bill Callahan, will reportedly be the team's offensive line coach and Tyke Tolbert has been reportedly hired as the team's wide receiver coach.