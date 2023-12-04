Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry put together one of his best performances of the season in the Week 13 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as he rushed 21 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, Henry also left the game in the fourth quarter due to what was thought to be a concussion.

While there was a report Monday morning that Henry was in the concussion protocol and his availability for the Week 14 Monday night matchup against the high-flying Miami Dolphins was in question, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Henry is not in the concussion protocol and is doing great, per team reporter Jim Wyatt.

In 12 games played this season, Henry has rushed for 841 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Only Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers has rushed for more yards this season.

While the Titans ultimately lost to their rivals on Sunday, Henry had the kind of bounce-back performance he was after. The veteran back said his 43-yard stat line against the Colts earlier this year made him "want to cringe," but he was dominant the second time around with his 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns. It marked Henry's 18th game with 100+ rushing yards and two touchdowns, which is tied with Walter Payton for fifth-most all-time. Henry also tied Eric Dickerson and Adrian Peterson for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns (86) through eight seasons in NFL history.