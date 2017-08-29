Titans owner donates $1 million to J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey relief fund

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is just one of many people helping raise funds for relief efforts to combat the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in the city of Houston, Texas and the surrounding area. His efforts, though, have already been incredibly fruitful.

Watt's YouCaring.com page saw over $350,000 in donations in less than 12 hours, pushed past $500,000 in one day, and has since blown past $1 million, $1.5 million, and $2 million. Watt's new goal is to get donations over $3 million.

Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.

We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017

Hit $500k within 24 hours.

I've raised the goal to $1 million.

Incredible to witness people coming together for the greater good of humanity pic.twitter.com/ZGllA96pwD — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2017

Big donations have come in from people like new Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul, whose $50,000 contribution pushed the efforts over $500,000 on Day 1.

The generosity of @CP3's $50k donation is actually what put us over the $500k mark. Phenomenal stuff from donations both large and small. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2017

The biggest single donation to Watt's fund so far, though, came from Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. The team announced on Tuesday that she is donating $1 million to Watt's fund.

Titans Owner Amy Adams Strunk makes million dollar donation to @JJWatt's Houston Flood Relief Fund #HoustonStrong



{https://t.co/XsZjKZQzci} pic.twitter.com/JLcHGbQowI — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 29, 2017

"The flooding and devastation to the Houston area has been painful to watch," Strunk said, per the Titans' official website. "As a native to the area, I have been so encouraged to see how the locals and the nation as a whole have come together to help one another. The NFL, at the end of the day, is a family that helps one another in times of need. J.J. has created a dynamic where boots will be on the ground with immediate aid to those who need it. The Titans want to be a part of his effort to help the Houston community as it rebuilds. I talked with him earlier today and he was very appreciative. We discussed his plans and I know he is determined to help as many people as he can."

If you want to contribute to relief efforts yourself, click here to donate to the Houston Flood Relief Fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross.