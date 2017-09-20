Tom Brady, Bill Belichick make huge donations to J.J. Watt's hurricane relief fund

By the time J.J. Watt decided to stop collecting money for his Hurricane relief fund last week, more than 209,000 people across the country had already donated to the cause.

That group of donors includes two very big names from the Patriots organization who teamed up to donate a total of $150,000 to the relief fund. During an interview on Wednesday, Watt revealed that Tom Brady ($100,000) and Bill Belichick ($50,000) both made sizable donations to Watt's relief fund, which ended up raising more than $37 million.

"That's an incredibly kind gesture," Watt said of the donations from Brady and Belichick. "For them to step up at a time like that and just help their fellow human is pretty special and I think it speaks volumes to their character. They're good people, and it's much appreciated, for sure."

The donation came just days before the Patriots will be hosting the Texans in a Week 3 game that will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Brady and Belichick weren't the only ones who made sizable donations to Watt's relief fund during the roughly three weeks that it was open. The Texans and Titans both donated $1 million to Watt's cause.

The Packers also wrote a check for Watt's fund, donating $100,000.

As for other individual donations, Ellen DeGeneres teamed up with Wal-Mart to donate $1 million to Watt's cause. Miley Cyrus also said she would donate $500,000 to the hurricane relief efforts. Rapper Drake also pledged $200,000 to Watt's initiative.

On the Patriots' end, the team said that it would match up to $1 million in donations that were made through their Red Cross page.