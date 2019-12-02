Tom Brady tears into Patriots' receivers during loss to Texans, demands they be 'more explosive'

Tom Brady is displeased with the way the New England Patriots offense has looked in recent weeks, and it could be argued things have been inconsistent for them the entire season. Still sitting at an impressive 10-2 following their 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans on "Sunday Night Football," the Patriots remain Super Bowl contenders in 2019, but mostly thanks to their defense and special teams.

If either of the latter two struggle on any given week, the offense hasn't shown they can carry the mantle, as evidenced in Week 13, in a game that wasn't truly as close as the final score would indicate. The Texans defense sacked Brady three times and hit him on 12 total occasions, also reeling in an interception and forcing someone other than Julian Edelman to step up and defeat them. That didn't happen, for while Edelman delivered as usual with 106 yards and a touchdown, the second-best receiver was actually running back James White -- who had 98 receiving yards and two receiving TDs in the losing effort.

As for others like Mohamed Sanu, N'Keal Harry and Phillip Dorsett? Well, those three combined for only 29 yards receiving with no touchdowns, and Harry finished with a goose egg in both categories. The team hoped bringing in Sanu would help the issue, but it has not, and the lack of production from their receivers is a big reason the team is averaging 18 points per game in their last four contests.

They're also 2-2 over that stretch.

Brady has seemingly seen enough and has shown signs of frustration the last few weeks, but he made his demands very clear on Sunday night, giving wideouts not named Edelman an absolute earful in Houston.

Tom Brady telling his receivers they have to play "Faster, quicker, more explosive."pic.twitter.com/cBpgNjSvZM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 2, 2019

In the video above, Brady can be seen demanding they be "faster," "quicker" and "more explosive," basically "everything" needed to play at a high level in the NFL. At this rate, it's the offense that's threatening to derail the Patriots' attempt to land their seventh Super Bowl victory, and if they can't get things figured out -- they'll find themselves in trouble this January against teams like the Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs and/or the mighty Baltimore Ravens.

"[It's] just execution," Brady told media after the loss in Houston. "[We've] got to do a better job. Tough to get behind and come back. We just put ourselves in a pretty deep hole and you can't do that on the road.

"We didn't get the job done. We're all trying to do a good job out there, and give [the Texans] credit, they played well. We didn't make enough plays and it just wasn't a great game. We're battling. We're trying as hard as we can.

"Hopefully we can make enough plays and be the best we can be."

Speaking of the Chiefs, the Patriots will have only a week to tweak their offense in a way that can suddenly compete with Patrick Mahomes and his stable of weapons, with the two sides set to clash in Week 14. If the defense struggles to contain Mahomes and Co. in much the way they did with Watson, it could be another long night for Brady, likely forced to shoot it out with a high-powered offense without one of his own in tow.

"We've got a tough one this week," he said. "It's a long flight home. We'll try to get ready and get back at it."