Josh Allen has developed into one of the NFL's top quarterbacks since he entered the league. Despite his success at the NFL level, legendary quarterback Tom Brady gave Allen a little bit of advice on a certain part of his game when the Buffalo Bills quarterback appeared on his podcast.

During an episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast this week, Brady stated that he is a huge fan of Allen but wants to see the Bills quarterback protect his body a little bit more often.

"Because he makes a lot of plays running ball, I think sometimes he gets used to and he wants to run it because he knows he can gain yards. There's a lot of confidence in it," Brady said. "But the only problem is, from my standpoint, you're putting yourself in harm's way. And when you put yourself in harm's way, it doesn't take much for someone to land on you to set you back."

Brady added that he wants to see Allen slide more when he's running with the football.

"Not that he shouldn't run, but when he does run, f---ing slide and make sure no one hits you because I don't ever want to see him get hurt and I want to see him out there playing out there because he's such a f---ing stud," Brady added.

Allen countered Brady when he revealed why exactly he doesn't give up on some plays.

"That's where the flip for me is so hard to turn off because I just care so much about winning football games and sometimes it does cause the risk to be a little bit higher than maybe even the reward," Allen said.

It'll be interesting to see if Allen takes any of the seven-time Super Bowl champion's advice to heart when the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals this week.