When it comes to retiring from your job and then unretiring, there's arguably no better expert in the country than Tom Brady, who called it quits from football on Feb. 1, only to return just 40 days later.

Since Brady is such an expert on the subject, Jamie Foxx decided to recruit the quarterback for a recent phone call so that he could offer a few tips to actress Cameron Diaz, who is now coming out of retirement after eight years away from acting.

Foxx shared snippets of the three-way conversation on Twitter.

"I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to unretire," Brady tells Diaz on the call. "I'm relatively successful at unretiring."

The actress seemed pretty thrilled to be hearing from the Buccaneers quarterback.

"Honestly, exactly what I needed," Diaz says after hearing from Brady.

You can hear the entire conversation below.

Diaz hasn't made a movie since 2014 when she starred in "Annie." After that came out, she decided to step away from an acting career that had spanned 20 years.

Surprisingly, Diaz and Brady's retirement decisions actually had a lot in common. For one, both were on top of their game for more than two decades when they decided to retire. Also, spending more time with family was a reason that both used to explain their retirement.

"Being a wife and a mother has been the most … fulfilling part of my life so far," Diaz said a February 2021 appearance on SiriusXM's, via US Magazine. "I waited for this … so I didn't have any distractions. Like, I can't imagine [working now]. As a mother with my child, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours, of my time away from her -- I just couldn't. I personally feel like that I wouldn't be the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life."

On Brady's end, he emphasized how important his family was to him when he originally announced his retirement in February.

"Our family is my greatest achievement," Brady said at the time. "I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family."

Brady's first game since coming out of retirement will happen on Sept. 11 when the Buccaneers open the season against the Cowboys. As for Diaz, her first action out of retirement will be a movie with Foxx, which is why Foxx was on the three-way phone call. Fittingly, the new movie with Diaz is called "Back in Action" and it's being made by Netflix. The release date wasn't announced, but since the movie hasn't even started filming yet, it almost certainly won't be coming out until some point in 2023 at the earliest.