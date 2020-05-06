Tom Brady's ex-teammate explains the one thing Buccaneers players can't do around their star QB

After 20 years in New England, Tom Brady will be finally suiting up for a different team this year, and when that happens, Brady's new teammates in Tampa Bay are going to get a first-hand look at the kind of teammate that Brady can be. In a nutshell: The 42-year-old is a fiery competitor who is always striving for perfection. With six Super Bowl rings, Brady is also a living legend, and that's something that his new teammates have to avoid getting caught up in, according to Tedy Bruschi, who spent nine seasons with Brady in New England.

During a recent interview with ESPN.com, Bruschi explained the one thing that Buccaneers players can't be doing around their star quarterback.

"They need to get over Brady-watching," Bruschi said. "Because they get to the sideline and all of a sudden it's like, 'It's OK, Tom will bail us out.' That's what I call Brady-watching."

Bruschi's point is that the Buccaneers shouldn't expect Brady to do everything just because he's Brady. According to Bruschi, the Bucs aren't going to be able to gel as a team if they're always relying on Brady to bail them out of difficult situations.

"I'll be watching that early on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, if they're Brady-watching or if they feel themselves as a team that everything is important, and not just when that guy right there is under center and everything is gonna magically happen," Bruschi said.

Bruschi's other advice for the guys in Tampa? Don't look at Brady as the G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time). Try to look at him as a teammate, because that's what he is.

"I'll say this right now, if those players see him as that four-letter word, they better get over it," Bruschi said. "The four-letter word is a word I will not use to describe him. It's that farm animal, it starts with G. I don't do that. Because that's almost like putting him on a pedestal. It's like, dude, you're still the same guy I intercepted in practice and took 20 bucks from. Come on, now."

Basically, Brady's new teammates just need to try and get over the fact that they're playing with Brady.

"That's my one advice to his teammates right now. He is on a level plane as you, because he's gonna make mistakes, but he's also gonna make you better," Bruschi said. "And it can't be done without you. Don't look to him to do it. Our teams never did."

Bruschi is probably one guy the players in Tampa should listen to. During his nine seasons as Brady's teammate in New England, the Patriots won three Super Bowls. If the Buccaneers can just win one with Brady, that would make his signing a resounding success.