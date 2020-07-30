Watch Now: Jacksonville Jaguars Preview: Wagering Outlook ( 1:52 )

Former Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin is recovering after a serious bicycle accident that left him hospitalized for a night, he confirmed to ESPN. Coughlin fractured four ribs, slightly punctured his lung and needed stitches in his head after a bicycle accident last weekend in Jacksonville. A man on a racing bike, in the words of Coughlin, "comes out of nowhere and clips the front of my bike." Coughlin went home before being convinced that he needed to visit the emergency room, where he underwent X-rays and a CT scan. ESPN reports that doctors say Coughlin is facing a recovery ranging from four to six weeks.

In December, Coughlin was relieved of his duties as the Jacksonville Jaguars' executive vice president of football operations. He was in his second stint with the team, having coached the Jaguars from 1995 to 2002. Coughlin is best known for his 12-year run as the head coach of the New York Giants, which included two Super Bowl wins.

When Coughlin was fired earlier this offseason, his agent told ESPN's Chris Mortensen that the 73-year-old still had a lot of football left in him.

"As head of football operations for the Jaguars for the last three years, I was responsible for all things related to football," Coughlin himself said in a statement issued to Mortensen. "I take great pride in our accomplishments, especially in 2017. I'd like to thank Shad Khan for the opportunity to come back to Jacksonville, all the players and staff for their efforts, and the great fans here for their support. I was the first coach of this franchise, and I will always be supportive of the Jaguars."