The New York Jets are upgrading their offensive line. According to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Jets are landing offensive tackle Morgan Moses in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

Per ESPN, New York will send fourth- and sixth-round picks to Baltimore in exchange for Moses and a fourth-rounder. The Jets will move down from No. 112 in the fourth round to No. 134, while the Ravens will also receive the No. 218 overall pick.

The Jets' offensive line was a major issue right from the start of last season, including within the first three snaps of the year before Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles. The Jets allowed pressure on 40.5% of their dropbacks in 2023, according to Tru Media, the sixth-highest rate in the league.

Moses previously played right tackle for the Jets in 2021 before signing a three-year, $15 million contract with the Ravens the following offseason. He is set to draw a base salary of $5.5 million in 2024, giving New York an extremely affordable option at a position of desperate need.

The Jets will still need to find several more answers along the offensive front to both protect Rodgers and clear the way for Breece Hall, but armed with only $12.1 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap, they will also need to do some work to clear enough room to make signings or trades.

They could also look to the draft to fill some of those holes, with many draft analysts connecting them with one of the top tackle prospects at No. 10 overall. Four of our five experts have the Jets selecting a tackle with that pick, with Olu Fashanu and Taliese Fauga landing in New York.

Let's grade the trade ...

Jets receive:

No. 134 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

New York, as mentioned, desperately needed help along the offensive line, and giving up merely a swap of fourths and a sixth to get it is a very workable price tag. Plus, Moses' contract does not cost much and is non-guaranteed. Moses just turned 33, so he should have plenty left in the tank. You can't do much better than this.

New York trade grade: A

Ravens receive:

No. 112 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

No. 218 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Baltimore needed to make a move to get under the salary cap by the start of the league year, and after selecting Daniel Faalele in the fourth round a couple years ago, at least has an option to replace Moses on the right side of the line. Faalele has played 356 snaps in his two NFL seasons and will now presumably step into a larger role unless the team decides to use another draft pick to fill the spot.

Baltimore trade grade: B-