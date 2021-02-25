Star offensive tackle Trent Williams just wrapped up his first season with the San Francisco 49ers, but he has a chance to switch teams again should he choose. Williams is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and one of the 49ers' most elite ones at that. The star left tackle did not allow a sack in nine straight games last season, according to the 49ers' official website, and earned his eighth Pro Bowl bid. He was graded as Pro Football Focus' top-rated tackle among 93 qualifiers, and proved that taking 2019 off wasn't a big deal.

Williams was originally drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team, but had a dramatic falling out with the franchise in 2019 that had to do with Washington failing to diagnose a very rare form of cancer that was potentially deadly. With the franchise facing several issues including a coaching change, front-office drama and a team-name change, Williams was finally given permission to seek a trade after sitting out the 2019 season, and the 49ers sent over a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick during the 2020 NFL Draft to bring in Williams to replace the legendary Joe Staley.

Below, we will break down the top landing spots for Williams, size up his strengths and weaknesses and then list all of the news concerning the star left tackle and his potential next gig. If you're interested in Williams' journey in free agency, this is the place to be.

Williams' market-value projection

Spotrac projects Williams could sign a three-year, $54,780,141 deal that carries an average annual salary of $18.2 million. This would make him the No. 3 highest-paid left tackle (up from No. 12) behind David Bakhtiari and Laremy Tunsil, and the No. 39 highest-paid NFL player (up from No. 115). According to Over The Cap, the 49ers have $13.3 million in cap space, which ranks No. 15 in the league.

Top free agent landing spots for Williams

Returning to the 49ers is going to be one of the most likely scenarios for Williams, as they certainly did not trade for him to be a one-year rental. Williams is one of the best left tackles in the game, and he would play a large role in protecting whomever is playing quarterback for the 49ers in 2021.

"San Francisco would be the leading candidate regardless," Williams said in January. "Whether that's now or whether it is in free agency."

Another potential landing spot for Williams has to be the Indianapolis Colts, who just lost star left tackle Anthony Castonzo to retirement. The Colts have the fourth-most cap space in the NFL according to Over The Cap, so they could afford to splurge on this position should they choose. Speaking of cap space, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the most in the NFL. Their left tackle, Cam Robinson, is set to hit the open market, and it's possible the Jags allow him to walk and just upgrade by pursuing Williams. First-year head coach Urban Meyer is expected to take Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and keeping him upright will be important.

1. San Francisco 49ers

2. Indianapolis Colts

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

Scouting report on Williams (pros and cons)

Pros:

Athletic freak

Veteran who has consistent success in run and pass blocking

On-field leader

Cons:

Has not played a full 16-game season since 2013

Free agent timeline

