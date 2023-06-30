Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win more games in 2023 than they did during their 2020 Super Bowl run? It's a question not many people are asking because, well, their quarterback options no longer include a future Hall of Famer and it seems a bit out of reach.

Two-time Pro Bowl tackle Tristan Wirfs believes it is possible, predicting the Bucs will go 12-5 this season. That record would give them a slightly better winning percentage than their 11-5 mark under Tom Brady en route to winning the NFL's first-ever home Super Bowl. Far crazier things have certainly happened in this league.

The 24-year-old was asked to predict the Bucs season as a guest on a Minnesota Vikings podcast, Vikes Verified and confidently said, "12-5."

The Bucs do not yet know who their quarterback is, with the battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask still ongoing, so it feels difficult to guess their record with such self assurance.

Wirfs did not speak much on the current quarterback competition, but did say that the two have been splitting reps. He added it has been "nice to get that and get a little bit comfortable with them."

Mayfield has never led a team to 12 wins, with the closest coming in 2020 when he had an 11-5 record as the Cleveland Browns offensive leader. His records otherwise are 6-7 in 2018, 6-10 in 2019, 6-8 in 2021 and 2-8 in 2022, split between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.

Trask has only seen action in one NFL game, with no starts. He was 3-for-9 with 23 yards in his only regular-season appearance.

It is very difficult to win 12 games in the NFL; only seven teams did it last year and none were the Bucs, who despite being only 8-9 were at the top of the NFC South. Having an easier division will help them achieve Wirfs' 12-win goal, but it will still be quite the battle.

The Buccaneers have a shot at a division title, but 12 wins?

This offseason Wirfs is shifting from right tackle to left tackle, needing to fill a hole after the team traded Donovan Smith. Wirfs has a new spot on the offensive line and will be protecting a new quarterback this offseason.